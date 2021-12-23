B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $1.94 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 41.2% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 60.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 126,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47,950 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in V.F. by 7.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,882,000 after acquiring an additional 20,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

NYSE:VFC opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $65.34 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.