B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 1,048 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 335.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 30.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

Pool stock opened at $549.13 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $305.47 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $535.41 and a 200-day moving average of $489.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

