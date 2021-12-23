B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 2,772 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG reduced its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $397,080,000 after acquiring an additional 287,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $358,360,000 after purchasing an additional 251,323 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,517,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $289,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,419,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $278,217,000 after purchasing an additional 106,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,224,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $97.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.54 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

