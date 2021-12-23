B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.25

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.25 and last traded at $82.11, with a volume of 2776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day moving average of $68.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.37.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.52 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 80.02% and a net margin of 31.96%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.31 per share, with a total value of $78,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,442.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,722 shares of company stock worth $1,754,753. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 84.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,440,000 after buying an additional 1,423,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,449,000 after buying an additional 143,679 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 56.4% in the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 705,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,665,000 after buying an additional 254,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 62.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,274,000 after buying an additional 239,868 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 503,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after buying an additional 86,937 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

