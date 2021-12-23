Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

NYSE USB opened at $56.07 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

