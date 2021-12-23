Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,162 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,127 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,335 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $117.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.11.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

