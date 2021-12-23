Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,962 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139,302 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.