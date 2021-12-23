Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 188,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,046,000. Snowflake accounts for about 7.5% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Snowflake as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 2.1% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Snowflake by 9.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Snowflake by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $358.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $355.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.14. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total value of $5,135,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.46, for a total transaction of $21,165,177.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,350,479 shares of company stock worth $811,909,128 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.50.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

