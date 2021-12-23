Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $7.89 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,106 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 1.0% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in salesforce.com by 102.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.73, for a total value of $687,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 554,668 shares of company stock valued at $157,395,937. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

Shares of CRM opened at $252.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $249.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.67, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.82. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

