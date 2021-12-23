Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $223,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 13.4% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Accenture by 14.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Accenture by 62.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 106,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,422,000 after purchasing an additional 40,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 19.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $700,112.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $403.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $365.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.56. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $413.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Argus upped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.40.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

