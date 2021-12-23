Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,418 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS:EFV opened at $49.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its 200-day moving average is $51.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.