Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

MA stock opened at $357.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $351.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

