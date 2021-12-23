Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 79,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of PG opened at $159.32 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $161.72. The stock has a market cap of $385.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

