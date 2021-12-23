Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,363 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.61.

PNC opened at $197.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.07. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The company has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

