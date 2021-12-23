Banano Trading 5% Lower This Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Banano has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Banano has a total market capitalization of $27.95 million and approximately $114,699.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001904 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00056663 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,971,533 coins and its circulating supply is 1,311,022,990 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

