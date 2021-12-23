Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Trading Down 13.4%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) was down 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.49. Approximately 1,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 6,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72.

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF)

Banco del Bajío SA provides commercial banking services to individuals, corporate and government institutions, and to small and medium enterprises. It also provides financing services to agribusiness. It offers a range of accounts with and without checkbooks, payroll accounts, different types of investments, electronic banking, mobile banking, electronic statements, credit cards, mortgage, CrediBajio services, insurances, foreign currency exchange, specialized banking, savings fund, credits and loans, agribusiness, and other services.

