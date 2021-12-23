Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.17

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.25. Banco Santander shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 51,525 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAN. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.68.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0563 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 27,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

