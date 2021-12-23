Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.55

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.55 and last traded at $48.62, with a volume of 4503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKHYY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from 33.00 to 34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.67.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.81%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

