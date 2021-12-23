Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 29,497 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,497 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.37% of YETI worth $110,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 6.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 139,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,482,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in YETI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 7.6% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 47,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YETI opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,122 shares of company stock worth $11,531,164 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

