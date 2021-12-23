Bank of America Corp DE Buys 15,986 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,759,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.00% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $94,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $59.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.77. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $60.95.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

