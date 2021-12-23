Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,558,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 350,434 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.44% of Yandex worth $110,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the second quarter worth about $756,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yandex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,229,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 373.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,252,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Yandex by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Yandex during the second quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

YNDX stock opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.35. Yandex has a 12 month low of $58.91 and a 12 month high of $87.11. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

