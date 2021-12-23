Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 354,656 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.94% of Bruker worth $107,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bruker by 54.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after buying an additional 72,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bruker by 10.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 39,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

BRKR opened at $78.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $52.79 and a 52 week high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

