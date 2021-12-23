Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,951 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.91% of Cirrus Logic worth $93,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at $18,788,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 25.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 14.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,038,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,393 shares of company stock worth $4,766,630 over the last three months. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $90.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.38. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

