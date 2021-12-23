Bank of America Corp DE Has $101.60 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.36% of Zebra Technologies worth $101,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 368.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 81,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,255,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $580.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $576.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $371.40 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.