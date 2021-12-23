Bank of America Corp DE Has $110.37 Million Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,202,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,497 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.37% of YETI worth $110,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in YETI by 6.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in YETI by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,551,000 after buying an additional 132,276 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in YETI by 16.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in YETI by 45.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after buying an additional 300,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,122 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,164 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $82.40 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

