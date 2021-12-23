Bank of America Corp DE Has $93.63 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 160,928 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.51% of Ares Management worth $93,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 13,697.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,135,000 after buying an additional 1,516,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,706 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $849,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 31,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 926,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,923,000 after purchasing an additional 923,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,407,000 after acquiring an additional 583,297 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 79,435 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total value of $6,795,664.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,404 shares of company stock worth $18,219,189. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

NYSE ARES opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day moving average of $74.34.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $512.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.92%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

