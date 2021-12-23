Bank of America Corp DE Has $94.85 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,379,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 117,458 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.62% of Textron worth $94,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 2.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Textron by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Textron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Textron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Textron by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.35%.

TXT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

