Bank of America Corp DE Has $97.32 Million Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.43% of Ryder System worth $97,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ryder System by 17.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on R shares. Truist increased their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.89.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.88.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 34.27%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

