Bank of America Corp DE Has $99.88 Million Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 354,667 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.59% of Hologic worth $99,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 343.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Hologic by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,302,000 after buying an additional 32,886 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $77.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

