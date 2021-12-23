Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,291 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.57% of PTC worth $94,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 200.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 102.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,686 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.44.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $121.08 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

