Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,987 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.53% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $102,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,344,000 after buying an additional 37,048 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,718.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after buying an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27,185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $296.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.42. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $238.04 and a 1 year high of $296.83.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

