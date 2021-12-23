Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,922,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706,139 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.50% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $101,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,241,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,271 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,660,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,983,000 after acquiring an additional 277,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,958,000 after acquiring an additional 117,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 906,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,041,000 after acquiring an additional 78,687 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 618,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,783,000 after acquiring an additional 226,813 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $52.96 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average of $52.94.

