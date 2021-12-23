Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 113,214 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,448,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,214 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.05% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $101,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $70.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average of $70.35. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $73.08.

