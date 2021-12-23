Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 16,960 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,289,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,960 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.54% of Realogy worth $96,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,821 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,128,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Realogy by 219.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 682,473 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Realogy by 48.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,776,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,359,000 after buying an additional 583,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Realogy by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,438,000 after buying an additional 521,620 shares in the last quarter.

RLGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

RLGY opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.59.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Realogy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

