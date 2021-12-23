Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 46,782 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,342,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,782 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.20% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $102,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 244,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 385,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RODM opened at $29.69 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.