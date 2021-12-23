Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 570,219 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 60.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,506,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,219 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.79% of Athene worth $101,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Athene during the second quarter valued at about $335,223,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Athene by 285.5% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 61.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after buying an additional 1,068,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 89.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,086,000 after buying an additional 967,202 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 182.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,451,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000,000 after buying an additional 938,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATH opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $91.26.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATH. Truist increased their target price on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $129,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,175 shares of company stock valued at $954,260. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

