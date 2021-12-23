Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 34,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.79% of Allegion worth $98,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after buying an additional 560,741 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after buying an additional 381,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,554,000 after buying an additional 283,810 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,072,000 after buying an additional 263,793 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allegion by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after buying an additional 226,116 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.70.

In related news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $263,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,008 shares of company stock worth $1,883,020. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $126.25 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.62.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

