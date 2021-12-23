Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 691,537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.42% of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd worth $96,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKM. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 100.7% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 899,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 451,442 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter valued at about $10,223,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 24.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 895,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,116,000 after acquiring an additional 173,607 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 346.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 113,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter worth about $3,455,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKM stock opened at $47.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.88. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3867 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

