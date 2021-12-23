Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.57% of Boston Properties worth $101,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,720,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2,256.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,082,000 after purchasing an additional 769,529 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after buying an additional 452,600 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 317.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 445,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,633,000 after buying an additional 338,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 510,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after buying an additional 324,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock opened at $114.67 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.45 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BXP. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

In other news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

