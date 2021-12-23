Bank of America Corp DE Sells 119,025 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.93% of Amdocs worth $94,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth about $383,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth about $1,140,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 82.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 61,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 12.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 24,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 41.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

DOX opened at $73.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average of $76.66.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

