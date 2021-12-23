Bank of America Corp DE Sells 354,656 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 354,656 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.94% of Bruker worth $107,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 31.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1,954.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Bruker in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

BRKR opened at $78.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.57. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

