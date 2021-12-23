Bank of America Corp DE Sells 436,656 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 436,656 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.16% of Baidu worth $107,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 365.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $143.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $354.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.94.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

