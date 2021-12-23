Bank of America Corp DE Sells 9,074 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 998,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,074 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.71% of Leidos worth $100,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDOS opened at $86.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

