Bank of Montreal to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.36 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.38. Cormark currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.59 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BMO. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.75.

TSE:BMO opened at C$135.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$87.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$94.90 and a twelve month high of C$141.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$135.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$130.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.