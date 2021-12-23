Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given a C$146.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) has been given a C$146.00 price target by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BMO. Cormark raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised Bank of Montreal to a “buy” rating and set a C$145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$146.82.

Shares of BMO traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$135.73. The company had a trading volume of 759,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,021. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$135.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$130.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.72. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$94.90 and a 1 year high of C$141.37.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

