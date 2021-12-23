Barclays Boosts Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $500.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.20.

CTAS opened at $428.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas has a 12-month low of $314.62 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.78.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 over the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cintas by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

