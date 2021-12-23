Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 250 Price Target at UBS Group

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 250 ($3.30) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BARC. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.91) price target on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.17) to GBX 260 ($3.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.04) to GBX 245 ($3.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.77) price objective on Barclays in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 244.44 ($3.23).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 187.57 ($2.48) on Thursday. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 111.83 ($1.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.78). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 191.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 183.70. The firm has a market cap of £31.42 billion and a PE ratio of 5.94.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.42), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($148,039.24).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

