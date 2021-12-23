Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to announce sales of $7.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barclays’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.60 billion. Barclays reported sales of $6.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barclays will report full year sales of $29.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.90 billion to $30.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.82 billion to $31.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Barclays.
Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BCS stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Barclays has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19.
About Barclays
Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.
Read More: What are earnings reports?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barclays (BCS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.