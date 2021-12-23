Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to announce sales of $7.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barclays’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.60 billion. Barclays reported sales of $6.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barclays will report full year sales of $29.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.90 billion to $30.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.82 billion to $31.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Barclays.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 8.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from 205.00 to 240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from 240.00 to 260.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCS stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Barclays has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barclays (BCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.