Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Position Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,939,563 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.23% of Barclays worth $95,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,162,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,405 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,903,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Barclays by 234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,356,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after acquiring an additional 950,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCS opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCS. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from 205.00 to 240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from 240.00 to 260.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

