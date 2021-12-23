Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.00

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 1886519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

BARK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bark & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Get Bark & Co alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bark & Co will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mike Novotny sold 559,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $3,589,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,629,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Bark & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bark & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Bark & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Bark & Co Company Profile (NYSE:BARK)

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Bark & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bark & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.